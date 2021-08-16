Burdened by UPA-era oil bonds, Nirmala says unable to cut excise duty on fuel

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday there would be no cut in excise duty on fuel at the moment as the exchequer was burdened by interest payments being made for oil bonds floated by the previous Congress-led UPA government. Speaking about petrol and diesel touching all-time highs, Sitharaman said unless the Centre and states discussed a way out, there would be no solution to the crisis.

Sitharaman said the previous regime had reduced fuel prices by issuing oil bonds of ₹1.44 lakh crore. “I cannot go by the trickery that was played by the UPA government. Due to oil bonds, the burden has come to our government. That's why we are unable to reduce prices of petrol & diesel,” she added.

“The government has paid over ₹70,195.72 crores in interest in the last five years on oil bonds itself. We will still have to pay an interest of ₹37,000 crore by 2026. Despite interest payments, the principal outstanding amount of over ₹1.30 lakh crore is still pending. If I did not have the burden of oil bonds, I would have been in a position to reduce excise duty on fuel,” the finance minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

She said people were rightfully concerned about rising fuel prices and only talks between the Centre and state governments could bring about a solution to the crisis.

The finance minister further said she expected retail inflation would be contained between two and six per cent, the target set by the Reserve Bank of India.

Regarding glitches in the new income tax portal, SItharaman said the snags are likley to be fixed entirely in the next two-three days.