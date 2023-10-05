Gold and silver prices on October 5: Check latest rates for your city
Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here are their prices for today.
On Thursday, the gold price is down by Re 1 for each gram for both 22 and 24-carat (K) of the metal, according to Goodreturns. Therefore, as per the website, buyers must pay ₹5259 for one gram of 22K gold, ₹42,072 for eight gram, ₹52,590 for 10 gram, and ₹5,25,900 for 100 gram.
Similarly, one gram of 24K gold comes for ₹5737, eight gram for ₹45,896, while 10 gram and 100 gram are priced at ₹57,370 and ₹5,73,700, respectively.
|City
|22K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|24K gold price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹52,650
|₹57,430
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹52,590
|₹57,370
|Chennai
|₹52,850
|₹57,650
|Delhi
|₹52,750
|₹57,530
The gold rates mentioned above, it must be noted, are only indicative; these do not include taxes such as GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact daily rate, one must contact their local jeweller.
Silver prices
For silver, meanwhile, the prices are down ₹0.30 for each gram, the Goodreturns data shows. One gram of silver, therefore, comes for ₹70.70, eight gram for ₹565.60, 10 gram for ₹707, while 100 gram is rated at ₹7070, and 1 kilogram, at ₹70,700.
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹707
|Bengaluru
|₹690
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹731