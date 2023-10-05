News / Business / Gold and silver prices on October 5: Check latest rates for your city

Gold and silver prices on October 5: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 05, 2023 08:37 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here are their prices for today.

On Thursday, the gold price is down by Re 1 for each gram for both 22 and 24-carat (K) of the metal, according to Goodreturns. Therefore, as per the website, buyers must pay 5259 for one gram of 22K gold, 42,072 for eight gram, 52,590 for 10 gram, and 5,25,900 for 100 gram.

Similarly, one gram of 24K gold comes for 5737, eight gram for 45,896, while 10 gram and 100 gram are priced at 57,370 and 5,73,700, respectively.

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 52,650 57,430
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 52,590 57,370
Chennai 52,850 57,650
Delhi 52,750 57,530

The gold rates mentioned above, it must be noted, are only indicative; these do not include taxes such as GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact daily rate, one must contact their local jeweller.

Silver prices

For silver, meanwhile, the prices are down 0.30 for each gram, the Goodreturns data shows. One gram of silver, therefore, comes for 70.70, eight gram for 565.60, 10 gram for 707, while 100 gram is rated at 7070, and 1 kilogram, at 70,700.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 707
Bengaluru 690
Chennai, Hyderabad 731
    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Sign out