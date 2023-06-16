Gold, silver prices on June 16: Check latest rates in your city

The price of gold increased on Friday with the cost of one gram of 22 carat gold increasing to ₹5,510 from yesterday’s ₹5,470 , as per the figures released by Goodreturns. Accordingly, the prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22K gold also increased to ₹44,080 and ₹55,100 from the previous day figures, respectively.

The price of 24 carat gold also rose on Friday.(Representative image/istcok)

The price of 24 carat gold also recorded an increase on Friday with one gram of 24-carat gold being priced at ₹6,011 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹48,088 and ₹60,110 respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver remained unchnaged from the previous day's figures. A gram of silver is priced at ₹73.10 while, the price of eight grams of silver stood at ₹584.80. Ten grams of silver is available at ₹731 while one kg of silver will cost ₹73,100, Goodreturns said.

CITY GOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM) DELHI 55,250 731 MUMBAI 55,100 731 KOLKATA 55,100 731 CHENNAI 55,420 785 BENGALURU 55,150 730

In India, the gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers and are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies.

Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of ₹57,200 on May 5, while 24k of gold was priced at ₹62,400 on the same day. The lowest rate in the month for 22k gold was recorded at ₹55,450 on May 30 while 24k gold was priced at ₹60,490 on the same day.

