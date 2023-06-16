Home / Business / Gold, silver prices on June 16: Check latest rates in your city

Gold, silver prices on June 16: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Jun 16, 2023 12:22 PM IST

Gold, silver prices: The price of 24 carat gold also recorded an increase on Friday with one gram of 24-carat gold being priced at ₹6,011.

The price of gold increased on Friday with the cost of one gram of 22 carat gold increasing to 5,510 from yesterday’s 5,470 , as per the figures released by Goodreturns. Accordingly, the prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22K gold also increased to 44,080 and 55,100 from the previous day figures, respectively.

The price of 24 carat gold also recorded an increase on Friday with one gram of 24-carat gold being priced at 6,011 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 48,088 and 60,110 respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver remained unchnaged from the previous day's figures. A gram of silver is priced at 73.10 while, the price of eight grams of silver stood at 584.80. Ten grams of silver is available at 731 while one kg of silver will cost 73,100, Goodreturns said.

CITYGOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
DELHI55,250731
MUMBAI55,100731
KOLKATA55,100731
CHENNAI55,420785
BENGALURU55,150730

In India, the gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers and are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies.

Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of 57,200 on May 5, while 24k of gold was priced at 62,400 on the same day. The lowest rate in the month for 22k gold was recorded at 55,450 on May 30 while 24k gold was priced at 60,490 on the same day.

