close_game
close_game
News / Business / Gold, silver prices remain unchanged on January 1: Check latest rates in your city

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged on January 1: Check latest rates in your city

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Jan 01, 2024 08:56 AM IST

The gold and silver prices in Delhi remained unchanged on the first day of the new year.

Gold, silver on January 1: On the first day of the New Year, the prices of gold and silver remained unchanged in the national capital as well as other metro cities. The gold prices have remained stable since Friday, December 30, in the country.

Gold and silver prices on January 1 remained unchanged from December 31.
Gold and silver prices on January 1 remained unchanged from December 31.

The prices of gold remained stable on January 1, 2024, with the rate of one gram of 24K and 22K gold fixed at 5,877 and 6,397 respectively on Monday. Silver prices also remained unchanged at 78.60 per gram.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The last shift in the prices of gold and silver was on December 30, when the rates of the yellow metal dropped by around 400, while silver was down by 1. Since then, the prices of the metals are unchanged.

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay 6397 (one gram), 51,176 (eight gram), 63,970 (10 gram) and 6,39,700 (100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.

Gold prices on January 1: Check city-wise rates

City22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
Delhi 56,700 63,970
Mumbai 58,550 63,870
Kolkata 58,550 63,870
Bengaluru 58,550 63,870
Chennai 59,100 64,470

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

Silver prices on January 1: Check city-wise rates

Not just gold, but silver prices across Delhi and other cities also remained unchanged today, fixed at 78.60 per gram. The last change in the silver price was on December 30, when rates were down by 1.20.

CitySILVER PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
Delhi 786
Mumbai 786
Kolkata 786
Bengaluru 760
Chennai 800
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out