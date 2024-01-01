Gold, silver prices remain unchanged on January 1: Check latest rates in your city

Gold, silver on January 1: On the first day of the New Year, the prices of gold and silver remained unchanged in the national capital as well as other metro cities. The gold prices have remained stable since Friday, December 30, in the country. Gold and silver prices on January 1 remained unchanged from December 31.

The prices of gold remained stable on January 1, 2024, with the rate of one gram of 24K and 22K gold fixed at ₹5,877 and ₹6,397 respectively on Monday. Silver prices also remained unchanged at ₹78.60 per gram.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The last shift in the prices of gold and silver was on December 30, when the rates of the yellow metal dropped by around ₹400, while silver was down by ₹1. Since then, the prices of the metals are unchanged.

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹6397 (one gram), ₹51,176 (eight gram), ₹63,970 (10 gram) and ₹6,39,700 (100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.

Gold prices on January 1: Check city-wise rates

City 22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS) 24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS) Delhi ₹ 56,700 ₹ 63,970 Mumbai ₹ 58,550 ₹ 63,870 Kolkata ₹ 58,550 ₹ 63,870 Bengaluru ₹ 58,550 ₹ 63,870 Chennai ₹ 59,100 ₹ 64,470

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

Silver prices on January 1: Check city-wise rates

Not just gold, but silver prices across Delhi and other cities also remained unchanged today, fixed at ₹78.60 per gram. The last change in the silver price was on December 30, when rates were down by ₹1.20.