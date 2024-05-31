Google Discover and Google News down, users report outage; error message ‘Something went wrong. Please try again’ seen

Google Discover, the search giant's personalised content feed, is facing an outage, several users reported on social media. Users reported the disruption on social media as they pointed out that they were able to receive their dose of news, articles and updates using Google Discover. Google Discover and Google News down, users report outage

One user commented on X (formerly Twitter), “Any Body Notice Google News and Discover Down".

Another commented, “This is also impacting the Google Discover feed, where sometimes no news is loaded on the Google home page."

The user added, "Plus some Google News sections and Google Trends, and more are not showing.”

Google has not yet commented on the outage.