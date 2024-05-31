 Google Discover and Google News down, users report outage; error message ‘Something went wrong. Please try again’ seen - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Google Discover and Google News down, users report outage; error message ‘Something went wrong. Please try again’ seen

ByHT News Desk
May 31, 2024 06:34 PM IST

Google Discover, the search giant's personalised content feed, is facing an outage, several users reported on social media. Users reported the disruption on social media as they pointed out that they were able to receive their dose of news, articles and updates using Google Discover.

One user commented on X (formerly Twitter), “Any Body Notice Google News and Discover Down".

Another commented, “This is also impacting the Google Discover feed, where sometimes no news is loaded on the Google home page."

The user added, "Plus some Google News sections and Google Trends, and more are not showing.”

Google has not yet commented on the outage. 

News / Business / Google Discover and Google News down, users report outage; error message 'Something went wrong. Please try again' seen
