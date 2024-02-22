You're fired! Google lays off employee working on Gemini AI by text message

A former Google employee shared how he was terminate from the tech giant. The employee -- Alex Cohen -- was working on algorithms for the Gemini AI model. On X (formerly Twitter), he shared the way in which he was asked to leave the company. Alex Cohen wrote, “Sad to share that I was laid off from Google today. I was in charge of making the algorithms for Gemini as woke as possible.” Google Layoff: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building.(Reuters)

But then suddenly, he lost access to Hangouts and Google Drive after which his manager texted him that he was fired from the company.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He added, “After complaints on Twitter surfaced today, I suddenly lost access to Hangouts and Google Drive, and my manager (he/him), texted me to let me know that I was fired.”

He continued, “I’m getting 12 months of severance and after that I’ll decide what to do next (seeking $2.7m TC). What a journey these past 5 months have been learning about LLMs and AI!”

Earlier, Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas revealed that Google once offered an employee a 300% hike in salary who was part of the ‘search team’ and had no direct involvement with its AI division.

This come as Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that more more job cuts were possible as the company needs to make "tough choices" to create capacity for investments.

In an internal memo to all Google employees, the CEO wrote, “We have ambitious goals and will be investing in our big priorities this year. The reality is that to create the capacity for this investment, we have to make tough choices.”