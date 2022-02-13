Gujarat CM unveils IT policy, calls for mega ‘Aatmanirbhar' push in technology

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled the state's Information Technology policy for the next five years. The new Gujarat IT Policy was unveiled by the chief minister in the presence of Jitubhai Vaghani, the state education, science and technology minister in Gandhinagar. With a big Aatmanirbhar push, the policy lays stress on promoting rapid and inclusive growth in the IT sector. “I strongly believe that this policy will help us contribute significantly to one of the eight dreams of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendrabhai Modi - Berozgari se mukt, Rozgari se yukt,” the chief minister said.

Here are the salient features of the Gujarat IT Policy. > Special concept of Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operating Expenditure (OPEX) model. The policy promises CAPEX support of 25 per cent up to ₹50 crore for normal projects and ₹200 crore for mega projects.> Under OPEX model, state government will provide support of 15 per cent up to ₹20 crore per year for normal projects and ₹40 crore per year for mega projects> Employment generation incentive (EGI) to the tune of ₹60,000 per employee> 100% reimbursement of employer's EPF contribution via Aatmanirbhar Gujarat Rozgar Sahay> 100% reimbursement of electricity duty to all eligible IT/ITeS unis> Setting up the Gujarat Artificial Intelligence School/Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence> Financial support up to ₹50,000 per person via direct benefit transfer to the graduate students and working professionals for skill development> Large-scale information, education and communication events targeting school children and general public to boost digital literacy> Incentivising the development of IT cities and townships with capital expenditure support of ₹100 crore> Facilitate the creation of world class co-working spaces to enable any IT company to fast track their IT operations> Rental subsidy at 50 per cent up to ₹10,000 per seat a month to IT firms setting up under the government-facilitated scheme

>Data centre and cable landing station to boost cloud infrastructure

“The objectives are to create high skilled, industry ready IT talent pool; provide state-of-the-art IT Infrastructure; develop a unique and simplified incentive scheme; establish a robust cloud ecosystem in the state and foster research & development in new and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Quantum computing, Blockchain etc,” the chief minister said.

