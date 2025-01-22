HDFC Bank Q3 2025 results: Net profit drops 2.2%, interest income down 7.68%

HDFC Bank Q3 2025 results: HDFC Bank Ltd on Wednesday announced its third quarter earnings for the financial year 2024-25. HDFC Bank Q3 2025 results: HDFC Bank Ltd has announced its third quarter earnings for the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.(Reuters)

The bank's standalone net profit dropped 2.21% to ₹16,735.50 crore, compared to ₹16,372.54 crore during the third quarter of the previous year. This was a drop of ₹362.96 crore.

Also Read: Stargate: OpenAI, SoftBank announce $500 billion US-based AI data centre network; to create thousands of jobs

Meanwhile, its income on interest fell by 7.68% to ₹76,006.88 crore, compared to ₹70,582.61 crore during the same quarter of the previous year. This was a drop of ₹5,424.27 crore.

However, its total income saw a 7.02% rise to ₹87460.44 crore, which is an increase of ₹5,740.79 crore, compared to the ₹81,719.65 reported last time.

‘Other income,’ which is income derived out of non-core activities such as from treasury bonds, increased marginally by 2.84% to ₹11,453.56 crore, compared to ₹11,137.04 crore seen last time. This is an increase of ₹316.52 crore.

Also Read: Narayana Murthy's latest take on long working hours: ‘Nobody can say you should do it’

The bank's net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest the bank earns and interest it has to pay, grew by 7.7% to ₹30,650 crore compared to ₹28,470 crore earlier.

The bank's total expenditure, excluding provisions and contingencies rose 7.55% to ₹62,460.04 crore. This is an increase of ₹4,387.69 crore from the ₹58,072.35 crore seen last time.

The provisions (other than tax) and contingencies however, fell 25.20% to ₹3,153.85 crore, which is a drop of ₹1,062.79 crore from the previous ₹4,216.64 crore.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) however, grew by 16.14% to ₹36,018.58 crore. This is an increase of ₹5,006.91 crore from ₹31,011.67 crore reported during the third quarter of 2023-24.

Meanwhile, its net NPAs also grew 12.40% to ₹11,587.54 crore, which is an increase of ₹1,279 crore from the previously reported ₹10,308.54 crore.

Also Read: Union Budget: When Prime Minister, instead of finance minister, presented the budget

How did HDFC Bank shares perform?

At 2:40 pm IST, HDFC Bank Ltd shares were trading slightly in the green at ₹1,661 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), which is an increase of 1.17% or ₹19.25.

During the previous trading session, its shares had also dropped marginally by 0.33%, reaching ₹1,645.75 . However, the prices have dropped 8.62% over the last month.

The market in general is also rallying despite a crash yesterday, with the benchmark BSE Sensex up by 482.75 points or 0.64%, reaching 76,321.11, while the broader NSE Nifty going up 102.70 points or 0.45%, reaching 23,127.35.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.)