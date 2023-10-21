Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / ICICI Bank beats estimates with 36% jump in Q2 net profit

ICICI Bank beats estimates with 36% jump in Q2 net profit

Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Oct 21, 2023 04:19 PM IST

Net interest income rises 23.8% to INR 183.08 billion

India's second largest private lender ICICI Bank reported a 35.8% increase in net profit for the July-September quarter on Saturday, buoyed by strong growth in core lending income and robust loan growth.

A man speaks on the phone outside an ICICI Bank branch in Kolkata, India.(REUTERS)

Standalone net profit rose to a record 102.61 billion Indian rupees ($1.23 billion) in the second financial quarter, from 75.58 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

That was significantly above analysts' forecast of 96.26 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

Net interest income - the difference between interest earned and paid - rose 23.8% to 183.08 billion rupees.

The net interest margin - a key gauge of lender's profitability - was at 4.53% in the reporting quarter compared to 4.31% last year, but declined from 4.78% reported in the prior quarter.

Net domestic loans grew by 19.3% year-on-year, while deposits grew 18.8%.

ICICI Bank's asset quality improved, with its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio at 2.48% as of end-September, compared with 2.76% at the end of June.

The bank's net NPA ratio declined to 0.43% at the end of the quarter, compared with 0.48% at the end of the prior quarter.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icici bank
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP