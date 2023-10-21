ICICI Bank beats estimates with 36% jump in Q2 net profit

India's second largest private lender ICICI Bank reported a 35.8% increase in net profit for the July-September quarter on Saturday, buoyed by strong growth in core lending income and robust loan growth. A man speaks on the phone outside an ICICI Bank branch in Kolkata, India.(REUTERS)

Standalone net profit rose to a record 102.61 billion Indian rupees ($1.23 billion) in the second financial quarter, from 75.58 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

That was significantly above analysts' forecast of 96.26 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

Net interest income - the difference between interest earned and paid - rose 23.8% to 183.08 billion rupees.

The net interest margin - a key gauge of lender's profitability - was at 4.53% in the reporting quarter compared to 4.31% last year, but declined from 4.78% reported in the prior quarter.

Net domestic loans grew by 19.3% year-on-year, while deposits grew 18.8%.

ICICI Bank's asset quality improved, with its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio at 2.48% as of end-September, compared with 2.76% at the end of June.

The bank's net NPA ratio declined to 0.43% at the end of the quarter, compared with 0.48% at the end of the prior quarter.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON