business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Aug 09, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Monday, Aug 09, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Monday, Aug 09, 2021

The spot gold price today( 46680) is lower than this week's average of 47378.6 by 1.47%. The price though was lower than yesterday's value of 46690.

Although global gold prices($1816.7) experienced growth of 0.18%, the spot gold price remained low in Indian market( 46680).

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Aug 09, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46090 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 585.3. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 46680 . 

MCX Gold on Monday, Aug 09, 2021

Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 1.27% to 46090 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 2.66% or about 585.3 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 1.99% or 1273.7 per kg to the price level of 64006 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 46680) decreased by 585.3 from yesterday ( 46690), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following Indian spot price, MCX future price saw a decrease of 585.3 and value of 46090 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Aug 09, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

