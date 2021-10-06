Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021

Published on Oct 06, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
By HT Analytics

Gold Price in India ( 46680) has increased since yesterday( 46490). Also, it was above the average Gold Price observed this week ( 46314.3) by 0.79%.

The Indian Gold Price Today is 46680 which grew by 0.41%; this growth rate was higher than the growth in global Gold Price of 0.18%. The global Gold Price Today is $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021

The global Gold Price continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.



Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46637 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 177.2. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 46680 . 

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.38% to 46637 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.34% or about 177.2 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.52% or 316.5 per kg to the price level of 60874 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 46680) increased by 177.2 from yesterday ( 46490), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of 177.2 and value of 46637 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 74.6 as compared to previous close of 74.5. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.


