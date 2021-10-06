Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021

Gold Price in India ( ₹46680) has increased since yesterday( ₹46490). Also, it was above the average Gold Price observed this week ( ₹46314.3) by 0.79%.

The Indian Gold Price Today is ₹46680 which grew by 0.41%; this growth rate was higher than the growth in global Gold Price of 0.18%. The global Gold Price Today is $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021

The global Gold Price continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹46637 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹177.2. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹46680 .

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.38% to ₹46637 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.34% or about ₹177.2 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.52% or ₹316.5 per kg to the price level of ₹60874 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹46680) increased by ₹177.2 from yesterday ( ₹46490), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of ₹177.2 and value of ₹46637 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.6 as compared to previous close of ₹74.5. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.