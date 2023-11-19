India's GDP crosses $4 trillion for first time: 'What dynamic leadership looks like'

India's GDP crossed the $4 trillion mark on November 19 for the first time ever in a major milestone, BJP leaders and ministers claimed on Sunday praising PM Modi's leadership. This is a significant step towards India's $5 trillion economy goal. Union minister of state Arjun Ram Meghwal tweeted that this is a significant moment in India's global presence. PM Modi's transformative leadership has propelled 'New India' to unprecedented heights, the minister said. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in his congratulatory message to India and its leadership said, “This is what dynamic, visionary leadership looks like. That's what our #NewIndia progressing beautifully looks like ! Congratulations to my fellow Indians as our Nation crosses the $ 4 trillion GDP milestone! More power to you, more respect to you Hon PM @narendramodi ji.” Union ministers, BJP leaders congratulated India and PM Modi as India's GDP crosses $4trillion for the first time.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani congratulates India on achieving this milestone. "another two years to go before India becomes the 3rd largest nation in terms of Global GDP by overtaking Japan at $4.4 trillion and Germany at $4.3 trillion. The Tricolour surge continues! Jai Hind," Adani tweeted.

The screengrab from GDP live tracking of countries based on the International Monetary Fund was shared on social media platforms

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail