News / Business / JSW Group shares hit by rape charges against Sajjan Jindal, stocks fall by 2%

JSW Group shares hit by rape charges against Sajjan Jindal, stocks fall by 2%

ByHT News Desk
Dec 18, 2023 12:42 PM IST

JSW Group chairperson Sajjan Jindal has been accused of rape by an actor.

The share prices of several JSW Group companies fell by 1% to 2% on Monday, a day after a complaint of rape was registered against the conglomerate's managing director Sajjan Jindal.

Managing Director of JSW Steel Sajjan Jindal.(AFP)

As of 12.30 pm, share prices of JSW Steel were down by 1.94% at 850, JSW Holding by 1.63% and JSW Infrastructure by 0.15%. JSW Infrastructure remained in green with a minor hike of 0.07%.

The complaint was registered against Sajjan Jindal, managing director of the JSW Group, on Wednesday at Mumbai's BKC police station.

As per the complainant, she first met Jindal in October 2021 in Dubai when the two were in the VIP box of a stadium, watching an IPL match. After that, they met in Jaipur at the wedding of MP Praful Patel’s son. The actress said Jindal began getting personal and handsy after their meeting in Mumbai, and after repeated propositions, forced himself on her.

“We had exchanged numbers and met in Mumbai because he had expressed interest in buying property from my brother who is a real estate consultant in Dubai,” said the complainant. “He started addressing me as ‘babe’ and ‘baby’, and described all the problems in his marriage when we first met alone, which made me very awkward.” She added that overtures like hugs and flirting from his side also made her feel uncomfortable.

The complainant had alleged that the BKC police station paid no heed to her complaint. As a result, she was forced to approach the court, which ordered the police to register the complaint.

On his part, Jindal has refuted the charges and termed them as false and baseless. He also said that he would provide full cooperation in the investigation.

“Mr. Sajjan Jindal denies these false and baseless allegations,” according to a letter provided by his representatives. “He is committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting further at this stage.”

