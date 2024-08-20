Latest Business News, Live Updates Today August 20, 2024: Procreate adopts a risky stance against Gen AI’s influence on digital art apps

Live
Procreate adopts a risky stance against Gen AI's influence on digital art apps
Procreate adopts a risky stance against Gen AI's influence on digital art apps
- This approach comes in stark contrast to Procreate’s rivals, Adobe and Canva, with the high-risk approach gives users choice of apps that aren’t reliant on generative AI, and worthy of praise
Aug 20, 2024 10:43 AM IST
Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retail may launch IPO this week: Report
- Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retail (Style Baazar) is reportedly launching its initial public offering (IPO) this week.
Aug 20, 2024 10:15 AM IST
Gold and silver rates today on 20-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city
- Gold and Silver Rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 73455.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 83460.0/Kg in Delhi.
Aug 20, 2024 9:21 AM IST
Infosys' 'Power' programme for freshers with up to 9 lakh salary: What we know
- Infosys' entry-level fresher pay packages are between ₹3-3.5 lakh which makes the new programme different.
Aug 20, 2024 9:07 AM IST
China approves record 11 new nuclear power reactors costing 220 billion yuan
- China has more nuclear reactors under construction than any other nation in the world, and approved 10 new reactors in both 2022 and 2023.