Business News LIVE Updates Today August 21, 2024: Walmart is seeking up to $3.74 billion in sale of JD.com stake
Aug 21, 2024 8:08 AM IST
Latest news on August 21, 2024: The logo of Walmart is seen on a pole outside a store in Mexico City, Mexico June 14, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Business News LIVE Updates : Walmart is seeking up to $3.74 billion in sale of JD.com stake
- The envisioned deal comes as Walmart refines its strategy in the world’s second-largest economy, where retail is dominated by online platforms such as Alibaba.