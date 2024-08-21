Edit Profile
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
    Business News LIVE Updates Today August 21, 2024: Walmart is seeking up to $3.74 billion in sale of JD.com stake

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 21, 2024 8:08 AM IST
    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Latest news on August 21, 2024: The logo of Walmart is seen on a pole outside a store in Mexico City, Mexico June 14, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero

    Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Business News LIVE Updates : Walmart is seeking up to $3.74 billion in sale of JD.com stake

    • The envisioned deal comes as Walmart refines its strategy in the world’s second-largest economy, where retail is dominated by online platforms such as Alibaba.
    Read the full story here

