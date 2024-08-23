Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today August 23, 2024: Uber partners with GM’s Cruise to offer self-driving cars to its riders next year
Aug 23, 2024 9:02 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on August 23, 2024: The Uber logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us.
Aug 23, 2024 9:02 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Uber partners with GM’s Cruise to offer self-driving cars to its riders next year
- Uber will offer self-driving Cruise LLC cars to customers next year following a multiyear partnership. Riders can choose Cruise autonomous vehicles.
Aug 23, 2024 8:28 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : US Federal Reserve policymakers flag rate cuts as job market cools
- Two Federal Reserve officials advocate for a gradual and methodical approach to lowering interest rates soon, without specifying the frequency of cuts.
Aug 23, 2024 7:55 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider steps down after 8 years; Laurent Freixe to take over
- Nestle appoints Laurent Freixe as CEO following Mark Schneider's departure after eight years.
Aug 23, 2024 7:43 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Who was Jonathan Bloomer? Morgan Stanley International chair dies in Italy's yacht tragedy
- Jonathan Bloomer, chairman of Morgan Stanley International, confirmed dead in Aug. 19 Italy yacht sinking at age 70.