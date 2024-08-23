Edit Profile
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
    Business News LIVE Updates Today August 23, 2024: Uber partners with GM's Cruise to offer self-driving cars to its riders next year

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 23, 2024 9:02 AM IST
    Aug 23, 2024 9:02 AM IST

    Uber partners with GM's Cruise to offer self-driving cars to its riders next year

    • Uber will offer self-driving Cruise LLC cars to customers next year following a multiyear partnership. Riders can choose Cruise autonomous vehicles.
    Aug 23, 2024 8:28 AM IST

    US Federal Reserve policymakers flag rate cuts as job market cools

    • Two Federal Reserve officials advocate for a gradual and methodical approach to lowering interest rates soon, without specifying the frequency of cuts.
    Aug 23, 2024 7:55 AM IST

    Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider steps down after 8 years; Laurent Freixe to take over

    • Nestle appoints Laurent Freixe as CEO following Mark Schneider's departure after eight years.
    Aug 23, 2024 7:43 AM IST

    Who was Jonathan Bloomer? Morgan Stanley International chair dies in Italy's yacht tragedy

    • Jonathan Bloomer, chairman of Morgan Stanley International, confirmed dead in Aug. 19 Italy yacht sinking at age 70.
