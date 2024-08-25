Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today August 25, 2024: Apple targets September 10 debut for new iPhones, AirPods and watches
The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany, on Dec. 16, 2020. (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Business News LIVE Updates : Apple targets September 10 debut for new iPhones, AirPods and watches
- Apple is planning to hold its biggest product launch event of the year on September 10 to unveil the latest iPhones, watches and AirPods
Business News LIVE Updates : Gold and silver rates today on 25-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city
- Gold And Silver Rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 72466.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 84240.0/Kg in Delhi.