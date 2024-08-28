Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today August 28, 2024: 10 Years of Jan Dhan Yojana : Over 53 crore bank accounts opened, PM Modi calls scheme ‘a success’
Aug 28, 2024 9:51 AM IST
Latest news on August 28, 2024: PM Modi celebrates 10 years of Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, highlighting its role in financial inclusion.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
- Over 53.1 crore beneficiaries and ₹2.3 lakh crore deposits mark 10 years of Jan-Dhan Yojana; nearly 30 crore beneficiaries are women.
Aug 28, 2024 9:09 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : X (formerly Twitter) down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows
- Downdetector reported over 27,700 outage reports for social media platform X in the US on Tuesday night.
Aug 28, 2024 8:35 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Bank strike today: Will it impact services? Will branches be closed nationwide? Details
- Nationwide banking services may be disrupted today due to a strike by All India Bank Employees Association.
Aug 28, 2024 8:15 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Bitcoin crashes the most since global market rout, Ether sees sharp fall
- Bitcoin fell over 6%, marking its biggest drop since early August, amid a broader crypto retreat. Ether also saw a sharp decline, losing over 7%.