Business News LIVE Updates Today August 29, 2024: TikTok sued in UK by content moderator alleging toxic workplace
Aug 29, 2024 8:16 AM IST
Latest news on August 29, 2024: Small toy figures are seen in front of TikTok logo in this illustration picture taken March 15, 2021. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)
Business News LIVE Updates : TikTok sued in UK by content moderator alleging toxic workplace
- TikTok gets sued by a content moderator in the UK alleging disability discrimination and a toxic work environment that caused stress and pregnancy complications
Aug 29, 2024 8:06 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : New Hindenburg report alleges $35 billion server maker Super Micro Computer of accounting fraud, shares plummet
- The latest Hindenburg Research report accuses Silicon Valley server manufacturer Super Micro Computer of accounting manipulation and evading sanctions