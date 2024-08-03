Live
Latest Business News, Live Updates Today August 3, 2024
Aug 3, 2024 11:55 AM IST
Latest news on August 3, 2024: This photo combo of images shows logos for Apple, Meta, Google and Amazon. (AP)
Business News LIVE Updates : Sinking AI darlings lead Nasdaq 100 into correction territory: Amazon, Tesla, Nvidia, Microsoft, Intel, Google
- The violent rotation from Big Tech plunged the Nasdaq 100 Index into correction territory, wiping out more than $2 trillion in value in just over three weeks
Aug 3, 2024 11:44 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Q1 2024-25 results today: SBI, JK Tyres, Amara Raja, Eveready, check full list
- Around 29 companies including two banks will announce their Q1 2024-25 results today
Aug 3, 2024 11:23 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : US stock market plunges due to recession fears, rising unemployment, falling big tech stocks
- The US stock market crashed due to investor concerns of a recession led by increase dunemployment, high interest rates for too long, and falling tech stocks