Live
Latest Business News, Live Updates Today August 3, 2024
Aug 3, 2024 11:22 PM IST
Latest business News, Live Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on August 3, 2024: Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, cut more than 10 per cent of Berkshire's stake in Apple in the first three months of this year
Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 3, 2024 11:22 PM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Warren Buffett slashes Apple stake by almost 50%, Q2 cash pile at record $277 billion
- Buffett has slashed the Apple stake over the past year. He recently sold some of his stock in Bank of America and Chinese EV maker BYD