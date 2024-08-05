Latest Business News, Live Updates Today August 5, 2024

Live
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (R) talks to Microsoft founder Bill Gates as they play Bridge during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting weekend.
Business News LIVE Updates : Warren Buffett hates Bill Gates' mismanagement at Gates Foundation: ‘Their friendship is over’
- Certain aspects of Bill Gates' behavior hurt Warren Buffett who is known for his love of lean and efficient operations free of bureaucracy.
Aug 5, 2024 7:24 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Japan's Nikkei index plunges nearly 7% as global sell-offs resume
- The Nikkei had shed more than 2,400 points to 33,488.08 about a half-hour after opening.