Thursday, Aug 8, 2024
    Latest Business News, Live Updates Today August 8, 2024

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 8, 2024 8:35 AM IST
    Latest business News, Live Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Aug 8, 2024 8:35 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Ola may enter quick commerce sector to compete with Blinkit and Zepto? ‘Future roadmap is…’

    • The Bhavish Aggarwal company is also likely to launch its own Unified Payments Interface (UPI) offering for consumers.
    Aug 8, 2024 8:21 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Will there be a recession in US? JPMorgan says 35% possibility by end of 2024

    • US recession: JPMorgan now sees just a 30% chance of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates “high-for-long".
    Aug 8, 2024 7:32 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Nirmala Sitharaman on LTCG amendment: 'We have courage to change'

    • Nirmala Sitharaman told Lok Sabha, “Without drastically increasing taxes, we have brought in a simplified taxation regime and eased compliance."
