Live
Latest Business News, Live Updates Today August 8, 2024
Aug 8, 2024 8:35 AM IST
Latest business News, Live Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on August 8, 2024: Ola Electric CMD Bhavish Aggarwal addresses the media.
Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 8, 2024 8:35 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Ola may enter quick commerce sector to compete with Blinkit and Zepto? ‘Future roadmap is…’
- The Bhavish Aggarwal company is also likely to launch its own Unified Payments Interface (UPI) offering for consumers.
Aug 8, 2024 8:21 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Will there be a recession in US? JPMorgan says 35% possibility by end of 2024
- US recession: JPMorgan now sees just a 30% chance of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates “high-for-long".
Aug 8, 2024 7:32 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Nirmala Sitharaman on LTCG amendment: 'We have courage to change'
- Nirmala Sitharaman told Lok Sabha, “Without drastically increasing taxes, we have brought in a simplified taxation regime and eased compliance."