Latest Business News, Live Updates Today August 9, 2024: Apple's smallest Mac Mini yet will feature M4 chips: All you need to know
Aug 9, 2024 8:10 AM IST
Latest news on August 9, 2024: The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany.
Aug 9, 2024 8:10 AM IST
Apple's smallest Mac Mini yet will feature M4 chips: All you need to know
- The Mac Mini will shrink to a size comparable to an Apple TV set-top box. The update will mark Apple's first major design change since Steve Jobs’ era in 2010.
Aug 9, 2024 8:00 AM IST
India's economic policy will not make it rich
- A new World Bank report takes aim at emerging-market growth plans
Aug 9, 2024 7:54 AM IST
Ola Electric IPO: Shares likely to list at 5-10% discount to IPO price
- Ola Electric IPO is likely to be listed at around ₹73 per equity share as it is available at a discount of ₹3 in the grey market.