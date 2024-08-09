Edit Profile
Friday, Aug 9, 2024
    Latest Business News, Live Updates Today August 9, 2024: Apple's smallest Mac Mini yet will feature M4 chips: All you need to know

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 9, 2024 8:10 AM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 9, 2024 8:10 AM IST

    • The Mac Mini will shrink to a size comparable to an Apple TV set-top box. The update will mark Apple's first major design change since Steve Jobs’ era in 2010.
    Read the full story here

    Aug 9, 2024 8:00 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : India’s economic policy will not make it rich

    • A new World Bank report takes aim at emerging-market growth plans
    Read the full story here

    Aug 9, 2024 7:54 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Ola Electric IPO: Shares likely to list at 5-10% discount to IPO price

    • Ola Electric IPO is likely to be listed at around 73 per equity share as it is available at a discount of 3 in the grey market.
    Read the full story here

