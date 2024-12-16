Edit Profile
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
    Business News Live Today December 16, 2024: Bitcoin tops $105,000 for first time in new record for largest digital token

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 16, 2024 8:43 AM IST
    Business News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 16, 2024 8:43 AM IST

    • This comes days after the digital currency, on December 5, crossed $100,000 for the first time.
