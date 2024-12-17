Live
Business News Live Today December 17, 2024: Gold steady as traders await central banks' rate decisions
Dec 17, 2024 7:45 AM IST
Business News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on December 17, 2024: Ahead of the Federal Reserve and other major central banks' interest-rate announcements, gold prices stayed stable as traders exercised caution.
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 17, 2024 7:45 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Gold steady as traders await central banks' rate decisions
- Gold remains steady at $2,650 amid cautious trading ahead of key interest rate decisions by central banks.
Dec 17, 2024 7:40 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Delhi's Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana: Who are eligible? When to register?
- Under the scheme, the AAP-led Delhi government will a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 to eligible female residents of the city.
Dec 17, 2024 7:33 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : New ChatGPT feature to end Google's search dominance? Details here
- Launched in late Oct, the upgrade enables the AI chatbot to deliver "fast, timely answers" with links to relevant web sources.
Get LIVE updates on Maharashtra & Jharkhand election results. Know More.