New Delhi150C
Monday, Dec 2, 2024
    Business News Live Today December 2, 2024: IIT student gets ₹4.3 crore job offer from Hong Kong trader: Report

    Dec 2, 2024 8:46 AM IST
    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 2, 2024 8:46 AM IST

    • This comes at a time when final placements started at IIT Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Kanpur, Roorkee, Kharagpur, Guwahati and BHU on Sunday
    Read the full story here

    Dec 2, 2024 8:11 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Bangladesh looks to reduce power prices of Adani deal amid US indictment: Report

    • Bangladesh is planning to renegotiate lower power prices from the Adani Group as it tries to reduce its subsidising expenditure for the electricity
    Read the full story here

