New Delhi90C
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
    Business News Live Today December 21, 2024: Are banks open or closed this Saturday (December 21)?

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 21, 2024 8:09 AM IST
    Business News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 21, 2024 8:09 AM IST

    • Bank holiday today: Banks are closed on second and fourth Saturdays, as well as on Sundays, while they are open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays of a month
