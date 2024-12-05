Edit Profile
Thursday, Dec 5, 2024
    Business News Live Today December 5, 2024: Bitcoin crosses $100,000 for first time on optimism over Donald Trump's crypto plans

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 5, 2024 8:39 AM IST
    Business News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Latest news on December 5, 2024: FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.
    Latest news on December 5, 2024: FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.

    Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 5, 2024 8:39 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Bitcoin crosses $100,000 for first time on optimism over Donald Trump's crypto plans

    • Donald Trump has projected himself as “crypto-friendly” and pledged to make the US the “bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world”.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 5, 2024 8:36 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : US stocks surge on Fed rate cut hopes, ignoring France, South Korea's political crises

    • Negative job growth estimations led to positive Fed rate cut expectations and record high US stocks, ignoring political turmoil in France and South Korea
    Read the full story here

    Dec 5, 2024 8:12 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : India's IndiGo, ranked among ‘world's worst airlines’ in survey, reacts sharply | Top 10 carriers

    • The analysis ranking IndiGo among “worst airlines” covers January to October, evaluating on-time performance, claims processing, and passenger feedback.
    Read the full story here

