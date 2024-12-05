Live
Business News Live Today December 5, 2024: Bitcoin crosses $100,000 for first time on optimism over Donald Trump's crypto plans
Dec 5, 2024 8:39 AM IST
Latest news on December 5, 2024: FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.
Business News LIVE Updates : Bitcoin crosses $100,000 for first time on optimism over Donald Trump's crypto plans
- Donald Trump has projected himself as “crypto-friendly” and pledged to make the US the “bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world”.
Business News LIVE Updates : US stocks surge on Fed rate cut hopes, ignoring France, South Korea's political crises
- Negative job growth estimations led to positive Fed rate cut expectations and record high US stocks, ignoring political turmoil in France and South Korea
Business News LIVE Updates : India's IndiGo, ranked among ‘world's worst airlines’ in survey, reacts sharply | Top 10 carriers
- The analysis ranking IndiGo among “worst airlines” covers January to October, evaluating on-time performance, claims processing, and passenger feedback.
