Live
Latest Business News, Live Updates Today July 12, 2024
July 12, 2024 8:41 AM IST
Latest business News, Live Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on July 12, 2024: Milind Lakkad, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announces the Q1 financial results 2024-25 during a press conference, in Mumbai.
Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 12, 2024 8:41 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : How TCS made 70% WFH employees return to office using variable pay
- TCS linked its quarterly variable payout to employees with their attendance in the office in April 2024.
July 12, 2024 8:33 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : DoT releases draft Right of Way rules for feedback
- The rules prescribe how telecom infra, including mobile towers, poles, small cells, street furniture and the like, can be installed over public and private property
July 12, 2024 8:17 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Tesla plans to delay robotaxi event to build more prototypes
- Tesla is planning to delay its keenly anticipated self-driving technology — the robotaxi — to October, from August.