Latest Business News, Live Updates Today July 16, 2024

July 16, 2024 9:14 AM IST
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Business News LIVE Updates : Paytm gets SEBI warning on related party transactions with Payments Bank
- Paytm said it has consistently adhered to all listing regulations and will address Sebi's concerns with a detailed response.
July 16, 2024 8:57 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Bank Holiday on July 16: Are banks closed today for Harela? Check state-wise holiday list here
- Bank Holiday on July 16: Online and mobile banking services via websites and apps will continue uninterrupted regardless of any holidays.
July 16, 2024 8:38 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Vedanta launches QIP to raise up to ₹8,000 crore: All you need to know
- Vedanta QIP: The metals-to-oils conglomerate may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price for the issue.