Tuesday, July 16, 2024
    Latest Business News, Live Updates Today July 16, 2024

    July 16, 2024 9:14 AM IST
    Latest business News, Live Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Business News LIVE Updates : Paytm gets SEBI warning on related party transactions with Payments Bank

    • Paytm said it has consistently adhered to all listing regulations and will address Sebi's concerns with a detailed response.
    July 16, 2024 8:57 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Bank Holiday on July 16: Are banks closed today for Harela? Check state-wise holiday list here

    • Bank Holiday on July 16: Online and mobile banking services via websites and apps will continue uninterrupted regardless of any holidays.
    July 16, 2024 8:38 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Vedanta launches QIP to raise up to ₹8,000 crore: All you need to know

    • Vedanta QIP: The metals-to-oils conglomerate may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price for the issue.
