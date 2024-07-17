Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi310C
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest Business News, Live Updates Today July 17, 2024

    July 17, 2024 8:02 AM IST
    Latest business News, Live Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Latest entertainment news on July 17, 2024: Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.
    Latest entertainment news on July 17, 2024: Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.

    Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 17, 2024 8:02 AM IST

    Business News LIVE Updates : Stock market holiday today: BSE, NSE to remain shut for Muharram

    • BSE and NSE closed on July 17 for Muharram; trading to resume on July 18. Sensex and Nifty hit record highs on July 16 driven by FMCG and IT shares.
    Read the full story here

    News business Latest Business News, Live Updates Today July 17, 2024
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes