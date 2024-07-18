Live
Latest Business News, Live Updates Today July 18, 2024
July 18, 2024 8:47 AM IST
Latest news on July 18, 2024: The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED laptop. (Vishal Mathur/ HT Photo)
Business News LIVE Updates : With Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, Asus Vivobook S 15 ushers a new Windows era
- Qualcomm leads the way in writing a new chapter for Windows PCs with a powerful, AI focused Snapdragon X Elite, as Asus’ Vivobook S 15 proves to be worthy co-author thus far.
July 18, 2024 8:30 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Swiggy, Zomato may soon hike platform fee more to ₹10-15?
- Restaurants anticipate platform fee hike up to ₹10-15 by Swiggy and Zomato amid rising operational costs.
July 18, 2024 8:12 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Vistara merger: Air India rolls out voluntary retirement for non-flying staff
- Air India confirmed the developments without sharing the specific details of the twin schemes that the airline rolled out.