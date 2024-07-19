Live
Latest Business News, Live Updates Today July 19, 2024
July 19, 2024 9:06 AM IST
Latest business News, Live Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on July 19, 2024: A man walks past a logo of Xiaomi, a Chinese manufacturer of consumer electronics, outside a shop in Mumbai, Chinese brands dominate as total shipments grow by 1%, says Canalys.
Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 19, 2024 9:06 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : China's Xiaomi overtakes South Korea's Samsung in India's smartphone market
- Xiaomi overtakes Samsung to lead India's smartphone market with 18% share in June quarter, followed by Vivo at 18%.
July 19, 2024 9:02 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : OpenAI’s GPT-4o mini model is battling Gemini Flash and Claude Haiku
- OpenAI needed a small model for largely two reasons — pricing competitiveness and flexibility of different sized models for developers.
July 19, 2024 8:23 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Byju's moves NCLAT door against NCLT's insolvency order; seeks urgent hearing
- Byju's troubles began when it missed financial reporting deadlines two years ago and fell short of revenue projections by more than 50 per cent.
July 19, 2024 8:17 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Tata Technologies Q1 PAT falls 15% to ₹162.03 crore
- The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹191.53 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Tata Technologies Ltd said.