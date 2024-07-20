Live
Latest Business News, Live Updates Today July 20, 2024
July 20, 2024 10:11 AM IST
Latest business News, Live Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on July 20, 2024: Elon Musk attends the Breakthrough Prize awards in Los Angeles, California, US.
Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 20, 2024 10:11 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Elon Musk mocks Satya Nadella's Microsoft outage post: ‘Gave a seizure to…’
- Elon Musk has been posting memes and reacting to posts on X on the global outage.
July 20, 2024 9:44 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Australia's ‘malicious websites and unofficial code’ warning after Microsoft outage
- Australia was one of many countries affected by the outage that caused havoc worldwide after a botched software update from CrowdStrike.
July 20, 2024 9:19 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Microsoft outage: Sectors that were impacted in India and those which were not
- Microsoft outage: Flight check-in systems affected, while stock exchanges remained unaffected. Some trading platforms and corporate services faced disruptions.
July 20, 2024 8:37 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Mukesh Ambani lists 3 reasons that impacted Reliance' O2C business in Q1
- Lower fuel cracks, tepid global demand and new refineries impacted Reliance's core O2C business: Mukesh Ambani