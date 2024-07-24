Latest Business News, Live Updates Today July 24, 2024

Live
July 24, 2024
Budget 2024: Time to opt out of old tax regime? Explained
- If your annual income is ₹15 lakh and you can claim deductions of more than ₹4.58 lakh, you should go for the old regime.
July 24, 2024
Q1 results today for 67 companies including Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, JSW Holdings, and Bajaj Finserv
- 67 Companies will be announcing their first quarter financial results for 2024-25