Latest Business News, Live Updates Today July 26, 2024

July 26, 2024 8:43 AM IST
Latest news on July 26, 2024: At present, Foxconn and other global contract manufacturers have only assembled Apple’s smartphones in India.
Business News LIVE Updates : Foxconn's big India plans to assemble Apple iPads at Tamil Nadu facility ‘soon’
- Foxconn may begin assembling iPads at its facility in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur after rapidly expanding supply chain in India for Apple’s products.
July 26, 2024 8:08 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Elon Musk to discuss $5 billion xAI investment with Tesla board
- Elon Musk, the world's richest person, launched xAI last year in a bid to compete with Microsoft-backed OpenAI.
July 26, 2024 7:55 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : UK hospitals' SOS amid cyber attack: 'Unprecedented' blood shortage, please help
- UK hospital cyber attack: The ransomware attack took place on Synnovis- a provider of testing services- on June 3.
July 26, 2024 7:34 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : OpenAI announces SearchGPT, its AI-powered search engine: All you need to know
- OpenAI said that SearchGPT will be available as a prototype in limited release and OpenAI plans to eventually build it into ChatGPT.