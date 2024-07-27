Edit Profile
Saturday, July 27, 2024
    Latest Business News, Live Updates Today July 27, 2024

    By HT News Desk
    July 27, 2024 10:59 AM IST
    Latest business News, Live Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
    Latest news on July 27, 2024: A pedestrian walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building during the presentation of budget, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)
    Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Business News LIVE Updates : Q1 2024-25 results today: ICICI Bank, PNB, IDFC First Bank, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, REC, MCX, check full list

    • ICICI Bank, India's second-largest private lender, pharma giant Dr.Reddy's Laboratories, Maharatna PSU, REC, and the MCX will announce their Q1 2024-25 results
    Read the full story here

