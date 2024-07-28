Live
Latest Business News, Live Updates Today July 28, 2024
July 28, 2024 12:15 PM IST
Latest business News, Live Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on July 28, 2024: The advertising revenue for podcasts is expected to grow 12% this year. This means it'll grow up to $2 billion and reach nearly $2.6 billion by 2026, (Representational photo/Unsplash)
Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 28, 2024 12:15 PM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : A few top podcasts make most of the money, India's market remains vastly untapped
- The advertising revenue for podcasts is expected to grow 12% this year, reaching $2 billion and nearly $2.6 billion by 2026, but less than 12% of Indians listen
July 28, 2024 11:15 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Government scraps auction of three critical mineral blocks, including J&K lithium mine
- They are Salal-Haimna lithium, titanium, & bauxite block in J&K, Muskaniya-Gareriatola-Barwari potash block in Jharkhand, and Kurunjakulam graphite block in TN.