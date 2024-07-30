Live
Latest Business News, Live Updates Today July 30, 2024
July 30, 2024 8:37 AM IST
Latest business News, Live Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on July 30, 2024: SEBI logo outside the regulators’s office.
Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 30, 2024 8:37 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Ask Sebi anything using chatbot ‘SEVA’: Here's how to use it
- The beta version features include citations for generated response, speech-to-text and text-to-speech functionality for accessibility and follow-up questions.
July 30, 2024 8:22 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Blackstone may acquire 51% stake in Haldiram’s at 40,000 crore: ‘Issues solved’
- Blackstone could get private equity firm control of Haldiram’s product business for which it will get a perpetual licence.
July 30, 2024 7:31 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Rapido becomes unicorn with $120 million fresh funding from WestBridge
- A unicorn means a privately owned startup valued at over $1 billion. Rapido closely competes with players like Ola, Uber and Namma Yatri.