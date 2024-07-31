Live
Latest Business News, Live Updates Today July 31, 2024
Latest business News, Live Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on July 31, 2024: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (SansadTV)
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
July 31, 2024 7:53 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Union Budget: Duty on chemicals up from 10% to 150%, research labs say ‘thoughtless action’
- Union Budget: Funding agencies have already informed scientists that their budgets are fixed with no room to hike allocations.
July 31, 2024 7:40 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Layoffs at startups reducing or more to come? ‘Companies have already decided…’
- Layoffs in 2024: Hiring is still down by 35-40% from the 2021-22 highs, data showed. In 2023, startups hired 60-70% fewer employees.