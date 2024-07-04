Live
Latest Business News, Live Updates Today July 4, 2024
July 4, 2024 12:03 PM IST
Latest business News, Live Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on July 4, 2024: The Blaupunkt Google TV. (Official image.)
Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 4, 2024 12:03 PM IST
BusinessBusiness News LIVE UpdatesBlaupunkt 55QD7020 exhibits surprisingly good value for your first big screen TV
- An impressive QLED panel and the newer Google TV platform provide strong foundations for experience.
July 4, 2024 11:56 AM IST
BusinessBusiness News LIVE UpdatesMumbai is India's costliest city, Islamabad world's cheapest: Who topped the list
- Mumbai is the costliest city in India for expats while Delhi is at 165th position in the world- moving up four points.
July 4, 2024 11:22 AM IST
BusinessBusiness News LIVE UpdatesThese stocks are helping Sensex stay above 80,000-mark
- Sensex has surged 10,000 points in less than seven months after it touched the 70,000-mark on December 11.
July 4, 2024 10:49 AM IST
BusinessBusiness News LIVE UpdatesRevenues of top 18 states to grow 8 to 10% this fiscal: CRISIL
- The growth will be primarily driven by robust GST collections and devolution of finances from the Centre, CRISIL said.
July 4, 2024 10:28 AM IST
BusinessBusiness News LIVE UpdatesIndia plans ₹44,000-crore boost to become electronics powerhouse: Report
- The task force is likely to recommend an allocation of ₹44,000 crore from 2024 to 2030, the report claimed.