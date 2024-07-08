Latest Business News, Live Updates Today July 8, 2024

Live
Nvidia's Jensen Huang says he cleaned a lot of toilets, Elon Musk praises: 'Right attitude'
- Jensen Huang conceived the idea for Nvidia in the same booth where he once cleaned tables, washed dishes as well as toilets.
July 8, 2024 8:54 AM IST
Melinda French Gates says this is the best advice she got: 'We need each other…'
- Melinda French Gates shared the story of a close friend whom she comforted when her young husband died of cancer.
July 8, 2024 8:26 AM IST
Apple's 'big plans' for India: Resume iPads production, Pune for AirPod cases
- Apple will begin looking for a manufacturing partner after talks with China’s BYD on making iPads in India owing to restrictions amid geopolitical concerns.
July 8, 2024 8:12 AM IST
China's Central Bank to add temporary repos depending on market conditions
- The People’s Bank of China said it will conduct such operations “depending on the market situation” between 4 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. each working day.