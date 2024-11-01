Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today November 1, 2024: Competition for Google? Open AI launches search version of ChatGPT. Details
Nov 1, 2024 10:58 AM IST
Latest news on November 1, 2024: How the OpenAI's 'SearchGPT version' looks.
- The new SearchGPT feature will enable users to get fast, timely answers by using links to relevant web sources
Nov 1, 2024 10:15 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Gold Rate Today 01-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city
- Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 81513.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 103000.0/Kg in Delhi.
Nov 1, 2024 10:03 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Apple posts record revenue, credits India iPhone sales; plans 4 new stores: CEO Tim Cook
- Apple reported record revenue, fuelled by strong global iPhone sales, especially in India. The company plans to expand its retail presence in major cities.