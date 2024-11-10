Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today November 10, 2024: Relief for Ambuja Cement, Delhi High Court quashes ₹218 crore stamp duty
Nov 10, 2024 6:13 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on November 10, 2024: Delhi HC quashed a stamp duty imposed on Ambuja cement worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>218 crore
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 10, 2024 6:13 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Relief for Ambuja Cement, Delhi High Court quashes ₹218 crore stamp duty
- The Delhi High Court has ruled in favour of Ambuja Cement Limited, setting aside a show cause notice and an order demanding ₹218.87 crore in stamp duty