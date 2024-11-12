Live
Business News LIVE Updates Today November 12, 2024: Bitcoin at over $89,000, soars above pre-pandemic peak amid Donald Trump win
Nov 12, 2024 7:21 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Get real-time updates on the biggest news from the world of business, stock market and more.
Latest news on November 12, 2024: Donald Trump's stance is a sharp break from a crackdown on the divisive industry by the Securities & Exchange Commission under President Joe Biden’s administration
Business News LIVE Updates Today: Follow for stories on Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as we bring you everything that is happening in the world of business. Track latest gold and silver prices as well here. Stay on top of all things business with us. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 12, 2024 7:21 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Bitcoin at over $89,000, soars above pre-pandemic peak amid Donald Trump win
- Donald Trump vowed friendlier crypto rules with also a US Bitcoin stockpile. His Republican Party is tightening its grip on Congress to push through this agenda
Nov 12, 2024 7:19 AM IST
Business News LIVE Updates : Air India to serve ‘halal’ meals only on select routes | Check details
- Air India said the latest move is part of measures to streamline meal service operations due to its merger with Vistara.